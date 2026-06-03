The Brief Woman's body found in Guadalupe River The area where the body was found had been the focus of several searches for a woman who was reported missing on May 26 The body has not been identified at ths time



Authorities say a woman's body has been found in the Guadalupe River.

The backstory:

The body was found on June 2 at around 6 p.m. along the banks of the Guadalupe River near the 700 block of Rusk Lane.

New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments in coordination with Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) and the New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team (NBCERT) were conducting a search in the area as part of efforts to locate 59-year-old Elizabeth Watson.

Watson was reported missing on May 26.

The area where the body was found has been the focus of several searches within the past week.

What's next:

The body has not been identified and has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy and identification.

The case remains under investigation.