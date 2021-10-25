World Series 2021: Everything you need to know from Astros roster, schedule, tickets & more

article

The Fall Classic begins in Houston! Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves is Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series to face the National League champion Braves in the best-of-seven series.

Whether you're watching the games from home or heading to the Juice Box, FOX 26 has everything you need to know to enjoy the World Series.

What channel is the World Series on?

All of the the World Series games will be broadcast on FOX!

FOX 26 will begin pre-game coverage with our Swing for the Ring specials.

Coverage for the games will start at 7 p.m. each night with Joe Buck and John Smoltz calling the games from the broadcast booth.

Major League Baseball says games will be available to stream for MLB.tv subscribers through a participating TV provider.

What is the World Series schedule?

Since Houston had the better regular season winning percentage, the Astros have home field advantage for the World Series.

The Astros will host up to four home games and the Braves will host up to three.

Houston will host two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park, then Atlanta will host up to three consecutive games at Truist Park. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back in Houston.

Here's the full schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 26

Braves at Astros, 7:09 p.m. on FOX

Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 27

Braves at Astros, 7:09 p.m. on FOX

Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 29

Astros at Braves, 7:09 p.m. on FOX

Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 30

Astros at Braves, 7:09 p.m. on FOX

Game 5 (if necessary) - Sunday, Oct. 31

Astros at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on FOX

Game 6 (if necessary) - Tuesday, Nov. 2

Braves at Astros, 7:09 p.m. on FOX

Game 7 (if necessary) - Wednesday, Nov. 3

Braves at Astros, 7:09 p.m. on FOX

Houston Astros World Series roster

PITCHERS

Yimi García RP

Luis Garcia SP

Kendall Graveman RP

Zack Greinke SP

Cristian Javier RP

Phil Maton RP

Jake Odorizzi SP

Ryan Pressly RP

Brooks Raley RP

Ryne Stanek RP

Blake Taylor SP

José Urquidy SP

Framber Valdez SP

Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers out for World Series

CATCHERS

Jason Castro

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS

Jose Altuve 2B

Alex Bregman 3B

Carlos Correa SS

Aledmys Diaz 2B

Marwin Gonzalez IF

Yuli Gurriel 1B

OUTFIELDERS

Michael Brantley LF

Chas McCormick CF

Jose Siri CF

Kyle Tucker RF

DESIGNATED HITTER

Yordan Alvarez

Houston has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason.

Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a mark of .794, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

Atlanta Braves World Series roster

PITCHERS

Ian Anderson SP

Jesse Chavez SP

Max Fried SP

Luke Jackson RP

Dylan Lee RP

Chris Martin RP

Tyler Matzek RP

A.J. Minter RP

Charlie Morton SP

Will Smith RP

Drew Smyly SP

Jacob Webb RP

CATCHERS

William Contreras

Travis d'Arnaud

INFIELDERS

Ehire Adrianza 3B

Ozzie Albies 2B

Orlando Arcia SS

Johan Camargo 3B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Austin Riley 3B

Dansby Swanson SS

OUTFIELDERS

Adam Duvall CF

Guillermo Heredia CF

Joc Pederson RF

Eddie Rosario LF

Jorge Soler RF

Atlanta has a team batting average of .250 this postseason.

Eddie Rosario has led the Braves with an average of .474, including five extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

Where do I get World Series tickets?

Tickets for the World Series will not be available to purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office, fans must go to the Houston Astros website to buy them or by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS.

Right now, the starting price for even a nosebleed seat is around $500. Tickets will also be available on third-party sites like Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.

The Astros say tickets are limited, so fans who want to guarantee their seats, should buy 2022 season tickets, which are also on sale now.

Postseason Street Fest is back!

A special World Series postseason Street Fest will begin starting three hours before every home game in the Plaza.

Fans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, photo ops, yard games and more.

The Houston Astros say fans are encouraged to wear orange as they look to Orange Out Houston all week long.

Road to the World Series

The Astros had a hell of a regular season. With a 95-67 record, they were first in the AL West. Since they have home field advantage in this World Series, it's important to note, the Astros were 51-30 on their turf in 2021.

In the postseason, Houston defeated the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS, becoming the third team in baseball history to reach five straight League Championship Series. After falling behind 2-1 in the ALCS against the wild-card Boston Red Sox, the Astros clinched the pennant in a 4-2 series win.

The victory also earned the Astros their fourth trip to the World Series in franchise history (2005, 2017, 2019, 2021) and the third in the last five years.

Astros players celebrate ALCS pennant

The Braves had an 88-73 regular season record, making them first in the NL East. With Game 1 in Houston, Atlanta hopes to keep its away record favorable after posting 46-35 away from home in 2021.

In the postseason, the underdog Braves took down defending World Series champion Dodgers four games to two in NL Championship Series after blowing 2-0 and 3-1 leads against Los Angeles in the 2020 NLCS. Dodgers had won 7 straight postseason elimination games dating to last year before Braves finally put them away, winning Game 6 at home 4-2.

Astros & Braves history in the World Series

Heavy-hitting Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five years -- a fourth in franchise history. They're looking for a second title after winning the 2017 crown, which was later tainted by the illegal sign-stealing scandal.

Houston lost to Washington in the 2019 World Series, dropping Game 7 at home as the road team won every game. The only other pennant came in 2005 as a member of the National League. Astros were swept in that World Series by the Chicago White Sox.

Once a World Series regular in the 1990s, the Braves are back for the first time in 22 years after 12 playoff appearances from 2000-20 failed to produce a pennant.

They’re looking for a second title in Atlanta history, after Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Chipper Jones and manager Bobby Cox led Braves to 1995 crown. The franchise also won World Series championships in 1957 in Milwaukee and 1914 in Boston.

Houston and Atlanta met in five NL Division Series from 1997-2005, with the Braves winning the first three and Astros the last two. But the clubs haven’t played since 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

