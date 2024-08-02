World's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization opens center in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization has opened a new all-in-one HIV healthcare center in Austin.
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is now operating a facility on Guadalupe and West 30th. It houses affordable medical services, free STI testing, a pharmacy, and a thrift store.
According to statistics from AIDSVu, close to 7,200 people in Austin, and more than 100,000 statewide, are living with HIV.
MORE HEALTH BEAT STORIES:
- Survival rates for lung cancer are improving: American Lung Association
- Doctors seeing more stroke patients under 65
- Eating extra dark chocolate has benefits for your heart: study
"One of our key missions for AHF is providing cutting edge medicine and advocacy - regardless of an individual's ability to pay. And, when you walk through the doors, not only are you getting the ability to shop- but, you're also getting the ability to be served at our healthcare center as well as our wellness center in the back," said Anthony Snipes, regional director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation-Texas.
AHF's Austin facility includes its out of the closet thrift store. They said 96 cents of every dollar earned goes to supporting HIV prevention and treatment services at the healthcare center.