Wurstfest officially underway in New Braunfels

Wurstfest is officially underway, and the longstanding German tradition is once again bringing plenty of food, music, and fun to New Braunfels.

The German spirit comes alive in New Braunfels with authentic food, music, dancing, carnival rides, and plenty of German beer to go around. It's all part of Wurstfest. Festival goers come from all around to soak up all the fun.

"Just hanging out, the music is amazing. People from Germany singing is awesome," said New Braunfels resident Aaron Fouts.

For many locals, Sarah and Aaron Fouts, it's become a tradition.

"We're having a blast. We actually came last night. This is our third time since Wurstfest has been going on for this year," said Sarah Fouts, New Braunfels resident.

Wurstfest began in 1961 in New Braunfels as a small sausage festival and has grown into a 10-day celebration of German culture, food, and music that draws hundreds of thousands each year.

The event is put on by the Wurstfest Association.

"We promote nonprofits. We have over 20 nonprofit vendors here selling food that have raised the majority of their funds for their budget for the entire year. So, it's all about the non-profits and supporting the community," said Keith Wersterfer, president of the Wurstfest Association.

Despite challenges like floods, a 2019 fire, and the 2020 COVID cancellation, it’s continued to thrive. Today, Wurstfest operates as a nonprofit supporting local tourism and community projects while celebrating the area’s German heritage.

"We still honor the German heritage. We still have the sausage on a stick. All the good things, it’s just a great small-town feel and everybody comes here to enjoy time with their family and just to celebrate."

The festival offers free admission Monday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under get in free every day and this Sunday after 3 p.m.

The fun runs till Sunday, Nov. 16.