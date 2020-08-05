WWII veteran honored by Trump at Phoenix rally dies

A World War II veteran who was carried to his seat during a Trump rally in Phoenix and later recognized by the president has died.

Ervin Julian passed away on July 30, according to his son. His family plans to hold memorial services for him on Oct. 25 and 26 in Surprise.

Two men were seen carrying the 100-year-old veteran to his seat at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in February, and video of that moment went viral on Twitter.

The veteran will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, his son said.

President Trump had recognized him during the rally, signing his hat and giving him a gold coin.

Family remembers Julian

On August 5, members of Julian's family remembered the centenarian.

"My father was a great man. I mean, as Trump said, he was a world-class celebrity and a great hero," said Julian's son, Steven Julian.

Steven said while his father didn't fully understand the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic due to dementia, the past couple of months were some he would treasure forever, after he brought him home from assisted living.

Steven said a Celebration of Life is set to be held on October 25, and a motorcade on October 26 to honor Julian.