Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs WR, arrested in Texas for assault, records show

article

The Brief KC Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on Friday. Worthy was charged with assault. The receiver played at the University of Texas in college.



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Georgetown, Texas on Friday.

Xavier Worthy Arrest

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Xavier Worthy (Source: Williamson County Jail)

What we know:

Worthy was arrested and charged with assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, according to online court records.

Jail records show Worthy was arrested on Friday night and was still in the Williamson County Jail on Saturday morning.

The impeding a family member's breathing or circulation charge is a third-degree felony. If convicted, it is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Williamson County is located outside of Austin. Worthy attended the University of Texas.

The Chiefs said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "We are aware and gathering information."

What they're saying:

Worthy's lawyers, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, released a statement to FOX 7 shortly after their client's arrest.

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest. We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation.

The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of. She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy. The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy's face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Mr. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.

We will continue to cooperate with Williamson County authorities as we have full faith their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence."

What we don't know:

Details about the incident were not made immediately available. FOX 7 has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 7 Austin for more information.

Xavier Worthy

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images Expand

The backstory:

Xavier Worthy, 21, was drafted with the 28th pick in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Worthy had a standout career for the Longhorns, earning All-Big 12 honors three times.

In his rookie season with the Chiefs, he scored 9 touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl, Worthy had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Past Kansas City Chiefs legal issues

Big picture view:

This is the second consecutive year a Chiefs wide receiver coming off of his rookie year had legal trouble in Texas.

Rashee Rice was arrested in Dallas for his role in a multi-car crash that injured multiple people.

Rice was allegedly driving 119 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Dashcam footage showed Rice and others walking away from the scene.

He was not suspended by the NFL during the 2024 season.