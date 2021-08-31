YMCA of Austin launches campaign aiming to fill more than 50 jobs

The YMCA of Austin is looking to fill some important roles and it's launching a new campaign to find the right people.

The "Make A Change" campaign aims to fill more than 50 open positions, including new full-time roles, and highlight the critical role the YMCA's Youth Development Leaders play in nurturing students during the pandemic.

"We’re seeing ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and are deeply concerned with its effects on this generation of students," said Jaime Garcia, Executive Director of the Extend-A-Care YMCA, which manages the Y’s afterschool education and care programs. "We are working diligently to be part of the solution and highlight the powerful difference our Youth Development Leaders can make in a child’s life."

Garcia says hiring in the child care sector has been hampered by historically low pay and a lack of full-time employment opportunities. To address this, the Y is creating 30 new full-time positions with benefits, increasing base part-time pay rates to $15-17 per hour, and offering a $100 sign-on bonus.

The Y says that its Extend-A-Care YMCA is the largest provider of afterschool education and care in metropolitan Austin, with programs at more than 50 elementary schools across four districts.

After the school day ends, the EAC Y Youth Development Leaders guide students through a structured curriculum that includes Social Emotional Learning, physical activity, healthy snacks, and creative play. Garcia says the after-school programs are not only vital to working parents, who need safe, dependable care for their kids, they’re also beneficial to the kids.

Garcia encourages anyone interested in making a positive change in a child’s life to apply.

"Our Youth Development Leaders come from a variety of backgrounds, but all have a common desire to make a positive change in a child’s life," Garcia says. "Our team ranges in age from college students to older adults who are looking to stay engaged in the community."

The "Make A Change" campaign will also include in-person hiring events at YMCA of Austin locations, where candidates could receive job offers on the spot.

For more information and a full list of hiring events and open positions visit www.austinymca.org/changemaker.

