Affidavit: Husband's story did not add up following Austin woman's disappearance

An Austin man is behind bars and is charged with tampering with evidence in the case of his dead wife. Yolanda Jaimes’ body was found four days after she was reported missing last month.

The arrest affidavit for her husband, Jose Villa Denova, reveals police became skeptical of him when his story did not add up and the sheer amount of blood found around his family’s home.

According to the Affidavit, Yolanda Jaimes' daughter, Yuliza Villa Jaimes, first heard of her mother's disappearance at noon on June 24 via a phone call from her father, Jose Villa Denova.

Villa Denova told Yuliza that Yolanda's job contacted him 45 minutes earlier to say she did not show up for her 8 a.m. shift. He continued telling his daughter he had not found Yolanda or her truck at their home on Craybrough Circle, so he would be going to his wife's dealership where they got her truck to figure out if they could access the GPS tracker in her truck.

At 3:22 p.m., Villa Denova calls Yuliza again to say her mom's truck was at a nearby park seven miles away from their home, according to the dealership. The affidavit later reveals Villa Denova never went to the dealership and Yolanda’s truck does not even have a GPS tracker in it.

Villa Denova does not head out to the park, but Yuliza does and finds her mom’s car. She unlocks it with a spare key and finds her mom’s crews in the center console. Yuliza also sees her mom's pillow that she uses to drive has been moved to the passenger side with her purse underneath.

Officers write in the affidavit that the moved pillow reveals a possibility that, "someone other than Yolanda drove the truck to [the] park and left it there."

When officers arrived on scene to report Yolanda as missing on June 24, they were told that Villa Denova and Yolanda had marital issues. The husband and wife were sleeping in separate rooms and spoke about divorce before.

Officers noted Jose went to the bathroom while they were there in his home and heard him manipulating the porcelain tank on the back of the toilet.

Blood drops were found immediately by police, but Villa Denova attributed that to his 8-year-old son who suffers from nosebleeds.

Through a search warrant, more blood was found in the bedroom and bathroom with an empty bottle of bleach and other cleaning supplies. The affidavit revealed officers came to the conclusion that "the quantity of blood... indicated to investigators that some type of traumatic event or serious assault had occurred."

Yolanda's four children told police the last time they saw their mom was the day before she was reported missing when their dad asked her to give him a ride to his truck that broke down on June 23. Yolanda wanted to bring one of her sons with her, but after push back from Villa Denova she went alone. Police say this is a contradicting story from what Villa Denova told police earlier.

The affidavit also reveals that between the hours of 9:30 p.m. June 23 and 12:30 a.m. the next morning, Villa Denova’s phone pinged him at his construction job in Pflugerville for an hour and a half before heading back home to Northeast Austin.

Right now, Villa Denova has only been charged with tampering with evidence.