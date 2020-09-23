“Your Minute is Up” pushing to recall Mayor Adler, 3 council members

A group called “Your Minute Is Up” is pushing to recall Mayor Adler and three other council members.

Residents say over the last few years, the council is “taking their home away" and making the city “unsafe.”

“We have major concerns for the Austin and its citizens,” said co-founder Becky McMillian. ”We feel that they are endangering our lives here in the city.”

Susan Spataro has lived in Austin for more than 30 years and says she is angry with how the city has transformed over the years. “People felt very free to come down here at night or come down to a council meeting, and now they don't feel that way anymore," she said.

Spataro added that she’s gone to council meetings and testified for more than 15 hours, and said they’re not listening. “Our town is being taken over in a way that is not acceptable,” she said.

In order for a recall to take place, the group would need 10% of registered voters in Austin, as well as 10% of voters in each of the council member's districts to sign a petition.

"So we are looking at right around 70 thousand signatures for the mayor and roughly 8 thousand for each of the council members,” said McMillian. If those numbers are attained, that would trigger a special election.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Mayor Adler and each of the council members multiple times over several days and our requests for comment and interviews were denied.

Your Minute Is Up says that with the homeless population, it's leading to more violent crime in the city and that the homeless are migrating into surrounding neighborhoods and endangering the lives of citizens.

"We've seen some policies put into place that allow a little bit more freedom when it comes to crime,” said co-founder Thomas McGregor. “Again, we do not feel safe."

When asked if the group would be willing to sit down and talk with the council about policy reform and change, they said no, adding the four would first need to be changed out.

"Suggestions have gone on deaf ears,” said McGregor. “They aren't listening. So we're taking a stand now. We need to make a better decision for a better outcome. If this is successful, we get help from people, this will equal a better future for the city.”

