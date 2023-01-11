‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father

A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue.

Eric Nardlini was arrested Tuesday night after police were able to find a silver Ford Taurus with a Michigan plate that Nardlini was driving. In the back seat of the car with his 4-year-old daughter, Lilliana.

In the video, which starts as dashcam, troopers surrounded the Taurus on every side. The video switched to bodycam video of an officer shouting at him to put his hands out of the car.

Troopers spotted the little girl in the backseat of the car, ordered Eric to throw the keys out of the car and then arrested him without further incident.

After his arrest, an officer removes the little girl from the car, while assuring her that she was okay.

"Come on, sweetie, you're okay," the officer said.

The trooper is holding the little girl and telling her she is okay before asking if she's hurt.

"We saw you coming and then I was scared," she said.

The trooper then explained that the girl's mom would be there soon and she would be in good hands.

Eric Nardlini was wanted after authorities said he took his daughter without having any legal right to do so. He was recently served with a court order, ordering the child be turning over to Lilliana’s mother. After being served with the court order he made statements to the mother she would never see the child again.

"We wanted to let everyone know that Lillianna has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available."