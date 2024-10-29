58th annual Zilker Holiday Tree put up by Austin Energy electricians

The Brief Zilker Holiday Tree makes its return to Zilker Park for its 58th year 2024 tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, December 1



An Austin Christmas classic makes its return to Zilker Park as the annual tradition enters its 58th year.

The Zilker Holiday Tree, standing 155 feet tall, is quite the display. Austin Energy began stringing the 3,309 bulbs for the Zilker Park Christmas Tree on Tuesday morning.

"We have 39 strings of lights, each one of them has 81 bulbs plus the stars on top," said Clint Correll, the Electrical Maintenance Superintendent. "We have about 3,300 bulbs, all LED, on the tower that comprise the Zilker tree."

If you decide to stop by and give it a whirl, you must check out the iconic yellow swirl that Austin Energy Electricians created.

"Everybody's always smiling and happy when they're here," said Correll. "You can take a spin under the tree, see the iconic swirl of the yellow bulbs. Actually, all the bulbs swirl, but the yellow ones actually are the ones that stand out."

Not only does it look bright at night, but it also shines a light on the history of the Moonlight Tower.

"They're the only ones remaining in the country that are actual moon towers," said Correll. "We've had them since before we had street lighting in Austin, and they were originally the public lighting for the city of Austin."

Only 15 remain in Austin and are reportedly the only working moonlight towers worldwide.

"It's a good part of our job that we kind of get to highlight once a year and show off, you know, something besides just keeping the lights on, which is what we're supposed to be doing every day," said Correll.

The first tree lighting happened in December 1967 when Mayor Pro Tem Emma Long flipped the switch. Since then, crowds of families and friends have gathered at Zilker Park during Christmas to see the seasonal staple.

The 2024 tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, and it will remain up until January 1, 2025.