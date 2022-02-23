ACC, Austin company partner to build new drone, train students

Austin Community College is welcoming the first company to its manufacturing incubator. The company, Zpryme, is creating an advanced sensing drone at the ACC IMPACT Lab.

The drone offers enhanced camera technology to help reduce and better predict the impact of severe weather events. The drone's key parts and design will be constructed primarily with 3-D printing, assembled, and tested in ACC's lab.

Director of Engineering Technology with Zpryme, Sam Kodo, says, "The drone I'm developing is to help powerline workers and reduce the risk of fires, and also to help prevent power outage."

"Not any drone could be used to inspect power lines because power lines emit high energy of hydrofrequency. So my drone has some innovation, which could protect some components inside the drone against those radiation," Kodo adds.

Kodo was named to the 2020 Top 50 Influential People in West Africa list and was ranked in Forbes Top 30 Under 30 in Africa.

