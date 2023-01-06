Revisiting the "Siege on Democracy" podcast about the January 6th riots

On the second anniversary of the January 6th riots, we're also looking back at FOX 5 DC's award-winning 2021 podcast "Siege on Democracy" which explored the insurrection with interviews and information people haven't heard before.

We take you through the timeline of January 6th, how a large protest became a violent insurrection and the new information we've learned since then.

You can view all episodes below or subscribe to it on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Siege on Democracy Episode 1: Live from the Capitol Riot

In the first episode of Siege On Democracy, you'll hear from FOX 5 crews who were live from the riot on Jan. 6. Reporter Tom Fitzgerald was trapped inside the Capitol forced to barricade in a basement closet. Crews outside were threatened, assaulted and spit on. We'll take you through the timeline of the day, how a large protest became a violent insurrection and the new information we've learned since then.

Siege on Democracy Episode 2: Heroes of Democracy

In the second episode you'll hear the genuine shock and horror that one D.C. police officer experienced on Jan. 6. Plus we’re taking a deeper look at the response by Capitol Police including an officer wearing a MAGA hat.

Siege on Democracy Episode 3: Making the Case

In the third episode, an accused rioter speaks out days after she was arrested by FBI. In an exclusive interview, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein weighs in on how rioters will be prosecuted. And the attorney for the QAnon Shaman gives insight into his defense strategy.

Siege on Democracy Episode 4: Full Interview with Rod Rosenstein (Bonus episode)

In an exclusive wide-ranging interview, Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talks to FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts about how Capitol rioters could be prosecuted, his time with the "chaotic" Trump administration, his role in the child separation policy, allegations he wanted to wear a wire to record Trump and much more.

Siege On Democracy Episode 5: A House Divided

The fourth episode of Siege On Democracy is about a family that will never be the same after Jan. 6. A father in jail, a son turned FBI informant and a mother who says her family and her heart are broken.

Siege On Democracy Episode 6: Siege from the Stoop

The fifth episode is the story behind a viral video: '#guyonporch' enraged by the riot makes a connection with '#womanincar' who’s moved by his words. Plus how D.C. residents remain impacted by the assault on their city.

Siege On Democracy Episode 7: Raskin Doctrine

In the sixth episode we talk to Congressman Jamie Raskin about losing a child, fleeing a mob and impeaching a President. Plus why he believes Trump could still be barred from holding office.

Siege On Democracy Episode 8: Toll of the siege with Capitol officer Harry Dunn

In the seventh episode, we talk to Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn about testifying before Congress, the backlash that’s followed and the mental toll of the insurrection.

You can also listen to Episode 1 on YouTube.