2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Region semifinals

AUSTIN, Texas - The third round of playoffs is in the books, so which Central Texas teams advanced on their way to state?

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 regional semifinals.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS HIGHLIGHTS

Georgetown bows out of playoffs, losing to district foe College Station, 52-28

Georgetown vs College Station

College Station wins big 52-28 against Georgetown in the third week of the playoffs

Wimberley notches another blowout win over Jarrell, 64-6, to advance to region finals

Wimberley vs Jarrell

The Wimberley Texans roll to the 64-6 win and will reunite with another rival, Lago Vista, in the Regional Final

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS SCORES

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Westlake 44
San Benito 7

Lake Travis 17
SA Brennan 34

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Harlingen 0
Dripping Springs 45

Vandegrift 49
SA Harlan 21

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Georgetown 28
College Station 52

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

SA Alamo Heights 32
Liberty Hill 37

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Jarrell 6
Wimberley 64

Lago Vista 27
Geronimo Navarro 7

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Vanderbilt Industrial 16
Llano 42

Blanco 22
Edna 36

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Flatonia 7
Shiner 45

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Falls City 15
Granger 35