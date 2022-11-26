2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Region semifinals

The third round of playoffs is in the books, so which Central Texas teams advanced on their way to state?

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 regional semifinals.

Georgetown bows out of playoffs, losing to district foe College Station, 52-28

Wimberley notches another blowout win over Jarrell, 64-6, to advance to region finals

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Westlake 44

San Benito 7

Lake Travis 17

SA Brennan 34

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Harlingen 0

Dripping Springs 45

Vandegrift 49

SA Harlan 21

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Georgetown 28

College Station 52

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

SA Alamo Heights 32

Liberty Hill 37

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Jarrell 6

Wimberley 64

Lago Vista 27

Geronimo Navarro 7

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Vanderbilt Industrial 16

Llano 42

Blanco 22

Edna 36

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Flatonia 7

Shiner 45

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Falls City 15

Granger 35