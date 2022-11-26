2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Region semifinals
AUSTIN, Texas - The third round of playoffs is in the books, so which Central Texas teams advanced on their way to state?
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 regional semifinals.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS HIGHLIGHTS
Georgetown bows out of playoffs, losing to district foe College Station, 52-28
Wimberley notches another blowout win over Jarrell, 64-6, to advance to region finals
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS SCORES
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Westlake 44
San Benito 7
Lake Travis 17
SA Brennan 34
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Harlingen 0
Dripping Springs 45
Vandegrift 49
SA Harlan 21
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Georgetown 28
College Station 52
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
SA Alamo Heights 32
Liberty Hill 37
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Jarrell 6
Wimberley 64
Lago Vista 27
Geronimo Navarro 7
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Vanderbilt Industrial 16
Llano 42
Blanco 22
Edna 36
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Flatonia 7
Shiner 45
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Falls City 15
Granger 35