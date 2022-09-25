2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5

The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts.

Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Dripping Springs vs Bowie, Lake Travis vs Westlake, and Jarrell vs Taylor.

View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.

2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 4 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1. Westlake (4-0, defeated Lake Travis 35-20)

2. Dripping Springs (4-0, defeated Bowie 55-7)

3. Round Rock (4-0, Idle)

4. Manor (4-0, Idle)

5. Vandegrift (3-1, Idle)

CLASS 5A

1. Hays (5-0, defeated Boerne Champion 34-29)

2. Liberty Hill (4-1, defeated Kerrville Tivy 63-6)

3. LBJ (1-2, Idle)

4. Elgin (4-1, defeated Connally 22-0)

5. Glenn (3-1, defeated Hendrickson 38-28)

CLASS 4A

1. Wimberley (5-0, defeated Lampasas 38-28)

2. Lago Vista (4-1, defeated Smithville 35-8)

3. Burnet (3-2, defeated 3A Early 49-48)

4. Fredericksburg (2-3, defeated Marble Falls 23-0)

5. Taylor (3-2, lost to Jarrell 26-20)

CLASS 3A

1. Llano (5-0, defeated SA Cole 59-0)

2. Lexington (4-0, Idle)

3. Blanco (3-2, defeated Luling 39-0)

4. Rockdale (1-3, Idle)

5. Luling (3-2, lost to Blanco 39-0)

CLASS 2A/1A/Others

1. Thorndale (4-1, defeated Schulenburg 36-7)

2. Mason (4-1 defeated Ballinger 55-0)

3. Johnson City (4-1, defeated 3A Rogers 23-20)

4. Flatonia (4-1, defeated Thrall 62-20)

5. Granger (4-1, defeated Bruni 35-6)