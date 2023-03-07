WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament will not return to Austin after 2023

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play will not return to Austin after this year.

Jordan Uppleger, the tournament’s executive director, made the announcement Monday morning.

"It was determined that a 64 player event didn’t fit the confines of the schedule," Uppleger said. "There’s really not another reason than that. I think it’s a special week for our players. I’m sure they’re going to miss a lot of the components to that. It may not fit in (next year's) schedules, but we’re definitely going to be looking back at Austin, Texas and figuring out a way to come back."

The tournament has been played at the Austin Country Club seven times in the last eight years. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's tournament will be held March 22-26.