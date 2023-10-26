2023 World Series odds: Texas Rangers open as World Series favorites

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will meet in an unlikely World Series matchup.

How unlikely?

BetMGM data analyst John Ewing said the preseason odds of a Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series were +175000 (bet $10 to win $17,510 total).

Yes, you read those odds right.

As for the World Series betting market, the Rangers have opened as heavy favorites to win it all at -170. Conversely, the Diamondbacks' title odds opened at +140.

The Rangers won the American League Championship Series over the Astros in seven games with an 11-4 victory in Houston on Monday night.

Featured article

The Diamondbacks earned their spot in the Fall Classic by beating the Phillies 4-2 in Game 7 in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The Rangers, who will have the home-field advantage in the World Series, were +260 to win the World Series heading into Game 7.

Arizona has been a huge surprise this season, as the Diamondbacks were at +12500 to win the title at the start of the season. Arizona was at +6000 as recently as Aug. 19.

Who could've predicted this run?

Well, FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander did have this say about Arizona last year.

Game 1 of the World Series is at 8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here's a look at the updated 2023 World Series odds:

WORLD SERIES WINNER ODDS*

Texas Rangers: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

*as of 10/25/2023

Game-by-game odds

(All times 8:03 p.m. ET)

GAME 1

Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen, 17-9, 3.47 ERA) @ Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi, 12-5, 3.63), Friday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Spread: Rangers -1.5 (Rangers favored to win by more than 1.5 runs; otherwise, Diamondbacks cover)

Moneyline: Rangers -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Diamondbacks +141 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.10 total)

Total runs Over/Under: 8 runs scored by both teams combined

This article first appeared on FOX Sports. READ MORE: https://www.foxsports.com/stories/mlb/2023-world-series-odds