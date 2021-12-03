4 Texas Longhorns football players make All-Big 12 First Team

Four Texas Longhorns football players have been named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Lake Travis High School alum Cameron Dicker was one of the players named to the team not as a kicker but as a punter. Dicker joins wide receiver Xavier Worthy, running back Bijan Robinson, and offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter.

Worthy was also named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He's the sixth Longhorn to earn the award and the first Longhorn since Colt McCoy back in 2006. He's also now a national semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

