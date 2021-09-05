APD Bomb Squad deems suspicious Downtown Austin package safe

APD dispatched the bomb disposal unit to investigate a suspicious package in Downtown Austin Sunday.

An officer on scene told FOX 7 APD had received reports of a suspicious package.

The package was found outside an Austin-Travis County EMS station on 2nd Street between Guadalupe and San Antonio Street.

Austin police, Austin Fire Department, and APD's bomb squad all reported to the scene.

After a few hours, EMS tweeted APD's bomb squad investigated and rendered the package as no further threat.

