Austin FC hosts in-state rival Dallas FC in MLS Western Conference Semifinal

Austin FC's MLS Western Conference Semifinal is now set. The second-seed Verde and Black will play in-state rival and third-seed FC Dallas.

FC Dallas advanced to the MLS Western Conference Semifinal Monday night after knocking out Minnesota on penalty kicks.

During the regular season, both meetings between Austin FC and FC Dallas ended in draws. But Sunday night over at Q2 Stadium, it's a win or go home.

"I think the elimination puts the advantages where it should. If you earn it you're at home, and that should be your advantage. These guys deserve to be in this situation. They earned the opportunity to play at home. They took the opportunity that the game gave us, and now we're moving on. The good news it's at Q2 and I think we all see what that looks like. And it's exciting," said Josh Wolff, Austin FC Head Coach.

Austin FC hosts Dallas FC in the MLS Western Conference Semifinal Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.