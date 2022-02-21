Austin FC hoping for season opener win on Saturday

After playing their first eight games on the road last year, while their stadium was being finished, Austin FC fans are ready for the season opener.

The Verdes MLS season opener at Q2 stadium takes place Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

Austin FC didn't make the playoffs in their first season, however, they're hoping for a better year two.

Sporting Director Claudio Reyna knows how to get it done. A few years ago, Reyna quickly turned New York FC, an MLS expansion team, into a contender.

"It was similar. I think there was sort of style of play that we developed at NYC FC. We have that here now. But now it's about really kind of ramping up the winning mentality. And everything that's needed to develop a winning club. And not just for one year, but really every year," Reyna said.

