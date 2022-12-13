Austin FC II announced as Austin FC's MLS NEXT Pro Team

Coming off an MLS Final Four appearance in just there second year of existence, Austin FC is now expanding and bringing in another squad.

It's called Austin FC II, a new MLS NEXT Pro Team.

Inter Miami CF assistance Brett Uttley was named as the squad's first-ever head coach on Tuesday.

There are 28 teams in the MLS NEXT Pro's Youth League, where players will get to train, develop and possibly move up to the parent club.

Players signings will be announced in the coming months.

"It's definitely in a space where it's sitting between the first team and the academy, obviously. So, the key word that we keep using is it's like a bridge. Between the first team and the academy. So, it's really about fielding a competitive team. And being competitive week in and week out. While having a platform for development. So, it's going to be a space where we need to meet the needs of a lot of different players. From players coming down from the first team. To groups of players we have signed to the next pro team. And then from the academy. Players gaining that type of experience," said Brett Uttley, Austin FC II Head Coach.