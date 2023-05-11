Austin FC defeats New Mexico United 2-0 in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

article

Austin FC is advancing in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 2-0 win over New Mexico United Wednesday night.

The Verde & Black are now in the Round of 16 with their opponent and match time to be determined.

Senior midfielder Rodney Redes and senior forward Maxi Urruti scored in the first half to secure the club's first ever U.S. Open Cup home match win at Q2 Stadium in North Austin.

Redes gave Austin the lead with 24 minutes on the clock, beating his marker to the near post on a corner kick before heading fellow senior midfielder Emiliano Rigoni’s delivery in.

Twelve minutes later, a team effort doubled Austin FC's lead as Rigoni picked up the ball in midfield and drove at the defense before involving senior defender Adam Lundkvist, who hit a low cross that Urruti kicked it in from six yards out, says the Club.

The second half saw a number of substitutions on behalf of the Verde & Black, including the debut of senior defender and center back Aleksandar Radovanović, who helped the team preserve its shutout.

Austin will learn the opponent and location for its Round of 16 match in Thursday’s U.S. Soccer draw. That match will take place on either Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24.

Next Match

Austin FC will play its sixth home match and eleventh match overall of the 2023 MLS regular season against FC Dallas on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT.