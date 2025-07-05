Austin FC postpones Saturday match because of weather

article

The Brief Saturday's match between Austin FC and LAFC has been postponed because of weather. Heavy rains and flooding have resulted in at least two deaths in Travis County. The team said tickets for Saturday's match would be honored for the rescheduled date.



Major League Soccer announced that Saturday's match between Austin FC and LAFC has been postponed because of severe weather impacts in Austin.

The league said the decision was made out of concern for travel safety and with guidance from local authorities.

Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least two people in Travis County, where a disaster declaration has been issued by Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

As of Saturday afternoon, emergency crews have conducted approximately two dozen water rescues in flood-affected areas. Additionally, Travis County STAR Flight remains on standby to assist. Search and rescue operations will remain ongoing until an all-clear is given by Judge Brown and emergency responders on the ground.

What they're saying:

"Austin FC extends its heartfelt sympathy to those who have been impacted by the devesting flooding across Central Texas," the team said on Facebook. "Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and neighbors who have lost their lives - and we urge those that are able to find their way to safety. We also want to express our gratitude and respect for those who are responding to the crisis with life-saving measures."

What's next:

A new date has not been set for the match.

The team said tickets purchased for Saturday's match will be valid for the future date.