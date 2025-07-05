Austin area flooding: Water rescues underway, body found in floodwaters

The Brief Flash flood warnings continue Saturday after more than a foot of water fell overnight. Water rescues are under way, and many roads are impassable in Burnet, Williamson and northwest Travis counties. A body was found in a flooded area near Nameless Road in Travis County.



Water rescues are underway and a teenager was reportedly swept away near Cowboys Creek after more than a foot of rain brought life-threatening flash flooding in Burnet, Williamson and northwest Travis counties.

A flash flood warning is in effect until noon for Burnet and portions of Williamson and Travis counties, while a flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Streams and rivers are swelling, and officials are urging people to move to higher ground if they’re near rising waters.

The areas with the most flooding are likely east of the Colorado River, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis County flooding

Floodwaters in Lago Vista caused severe damage to roads, making them impassable in some places.

Travis County emergency officials said a teenager was possibly swept away near Cow Creek. A search is underway. A body was found in a flooded area near Nameless Road.

Video taken near Lake Buchanan shows a dock floating away as floodwaters rage.

Williamson County flooding

West Liberty Hill was also hit hard by flash flooding, with several roads impassable.

Rainfall totals show the Liberty Hill area has received roughly 15 inches of rain.

One person was rescued in Liberty Hill overnight, and more were happening Saturday morning near the South Fork of the San Gabriel River. A temporary shelter has been established at Cross Tracks Church in Liberty Hill.

The National Weather Service issued a new flash flood warning Saturday for Round Rock, Cedar Park and Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department is asking residents of the Two Rivers, San Gabriel and Waters Edge apartments to evacuate due to the rising river levels. Shelter is available at the Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave., and First United Methodist Church, 410 E. University Ave.

San Gabriel and Blue Hole parks are closed because of flooding in the San Gabriel River. Parts of College Street are also closed.

Burnet County flooding

Burnet County first responders have rescued dozens from floodwaters, including people trapped in their vehicles.

Officials there are urging people to stay off the roads.

"The water may be DEEPER than you can see and FASTER than you can perceive," the Sheriff’s Office said. "There may be damage to the roadway that is not visible, causing you to become stuck or swept away. DO NOT DRIVE INTO FLOODED AREAS."