Austin FC scores MLS-record 10 goals in first 2 games

Austin FC scored an MLS-record 10 goals in the first two games. That was the team's output through the first four months of their debut season.

"Really pleased with the effort, really pleased with the result and again happy that we could play at home in front of our fans and give them this experience. That's what drives us and motivates us," said Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff.

It should get tougher this weekend on the road. Austin FC visits last year's MLS runner-up the Portland Timbers Saturday at 9 p.m.

