Austin FC signs final designated player Sebastian Driussi

Austin FC has signed its third and final designated player.

25-year-old Argentinian Sebastian Driussi was introduced on July 29 at a news conference by Austin's Major League Soccer club's Sporting Director Claudio Reyna.

"I had a lot of offers from different places, but this was a very attractive and interesting offer for me. Austin is where I want to stay, it's a club that I want to represent and it's a club that I look forward to playing for," Driussi said.

Driussi is an attacking midfielder and is expected to help with Austin FC's offense.

"We needed extra creativity, extra punch and courage and the attacking third of the field and that's exactly what Sebastian (Dirussi) brings.," Reyna said. "He gets into those difficult spaces where top players can excel and create chances and that's what you can see was missing."

According to MLS, Driussi most recently played for Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg and has also played for Argentina's River Plate.

Austin FC's other two designated players are forward Cecilio Domínguez and midfielder Tomas Pochettino.

