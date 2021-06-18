Transportation options to get to Q2 Stadium to watch Austin FC
AUSTIN, Texas - Big crowds are expected at Q2 Stadium for Austin FC's first match on June 19.
So if you're planning on heading to watch the inaugural match, here are some options so that you'll be spending time in the stands and not in traffic.
CAPITAL METRO
Public transportation is the main mode of transit officials would like those heading to the game to take. Capital Metro has several options.
Bus
- MetroRapid 803 will operate at least every 10 minutes and drops off in front of the stadium. To help you get home quickly, extra MetroRapid vehicles will line up along Bright Verde Way when the game ends.
- Route 3 will operate on its normal schedule and drops off in front of the stadium.
- Route 383 will operate on increased frequency of 15 minutes between the two nearby Park & Rides: North Lamar Transit Center and Pavilion Park & Ride. The route drops off in front of the stadium.
- Route 392 will operate on increased frequency of 20 minutes between Q2 Stadium and Tech Ridge Transit Center.
MetroRail
You can take the MetroRail to arrive at Q2 Stadium. Once at Kramer Station, fans should follow the signs leading to the stadium for the safest, most accessible, and optimal walking path.
Officials have the following safety tips if you do take MetroRail:
- Never cross the train tracks when exiting or entering the train
- Always stay on and follow sidewalks to and from the rail station and stadium
- Avoid walking close to or on the train tracks
- Stay aware of surroundings and pay attention
Park & Ride
If fans don’t live near a route that goes to Q2, there are four recommended Park & Ride locations with routes to the stadium:
- North Lamar Transit Center
- Pavilion Park & Ride
- Tech Ridge Park & Ride
- Westgate Transit Center
For more information on how to travel to and from Q2 Stadium, visit Capital Metro's website.
RIDESHARE
Those choosing to take a rideshare like Lyft or Uber will take it to a dedicated rideshare drop-off point on the west side of Q2 Stadium and post-match pick-up areas north and south of the stadium on Brockton Drive and Rutland Drive.
PRIVATE SHUTTLE
Q2 Stadium will also accommodate private shuttles with a dedicated drop-off and pick-up area on the north end of the stadium. Fans will use the form linked here to pre-register their private shuttle drop-off at Q2 Stadium within 72 hours of each event.
BIKING
Austin FC has invested in a bicycle valet system free to fans to make biking to Q2 Stadium as convenient as possible. Fans will be able to valet their bicycle on the east side of Q2 Stadium.
DRIVING
Everyone is encouraged to secure parking in advance of heading out to Q2.
Parking is very limited at Q2. Austin FC says Q2's owned and controlled lots are presold to Q2 Stadium club Season Ticket members.
If you drive you're advised to park offsite and Austin FC recommends using Pavemint to pre-purchase parking spots. To purchase offsite parking please visit Pavemint.
There is no fan parking in the neighborhoods east of the stadium.