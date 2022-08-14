Austin FC wins 4-3 over Sporting KC with late goal from Driussi

When Austin FC is down in a match, one thing fans and teams around the league have learned is never count the Verde and black out.

Austin FC had to keep fighting in Saturday's home match against Sporting Kansas City as they were down by two goals a couple of times in both halves.

Austin FC trailed 3-1 at halftime after Sporting KC got goals from Andreu Fontàs and William Agada and a penalty-kick score by Johnny Russell. Austin FC got back to 3-3 with goals from Julio Cascante and Danny Hoesen.

With the score tied, Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season in stoppage time, helping Austin FC pick up a 4-3 come-from-behind win in dramatic fashion at home in front of another sold-out crowd.

"The players' willingess, calmness, quality, grit. The hard work. The collective. It's all there to see every week," said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff. "Obviously, we'd like to not go down goals. But when we go down. There's not us batting an eye. Not for one second. We'll enjoy the win. We'll review it like we do every game. There's some things we gotta clean up. But we're very pleased to get the three points at home in front of our outstanding amazing fans."

Austin FC, who has the league's best road record, will be facing Minnesota United FC next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.