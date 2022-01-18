Austin Spurs play Rio Grande Valley in first home game since December
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Spurs took on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their first home game since December 3. COVID-19 issues and other things kept the team away.
The Spurs were led by San Antonio Spurs 2020 first-rounder Josh Primo, who scored 21 points, Kaleb Johnson, who had 23 points, and Devontae Cacok who had a team-high 26 points. Cacok also led the team with 16 rebounds.
It was a close game and the Spurs came out on top, beating the Vipers 127-124. The two teams will play again on January 19.
