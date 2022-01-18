Austin Spurs play Rio Grande Valley in first home game since December

The Austin Spurs took on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their first home game since December 3. COVID-19 issues and other things kept the team away.

The Spurs were led by San Antonio Spurs 2020 first-rounder Josh Primo, who scored 21 points, Kaleb Johnson, who had 23 points, and Devontae Cacok who had a team-high 26 points. Cacok also led the team with 16 rebounds.

It was a close game and the Spurs came out on top, beating the Vipers 127-124. The two teams will play again on January 19.

