Vandegrift shuts out Cedar Park in FOX 7's Game of the Week

By Clif Thornton
High School Sports
Vandegrift set the tone early on their opening drive with a 64-yard touchdown.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters got this week's game right, and with ease! Vandegrift easily won this week's poll predicting the winner of Friday's game, getting 80% of the votes. 

It was nearly that lopsided on the field, with the Vipers taking it to their rivals from Cedar Park, 45-0. 

It's the second straight season Vandegrift has beaten the T'Wolves in blowout fashion, with the Vipers winning the 2021 match-up, 42-7. 

With the win, Vandegrift improves to 1-1 on the season, while Cedar Park falls to 0-2. 

