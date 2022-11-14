Texas Longhorns hope to keep Big 12 title hopes alive with win against Kansas Jayhawks

The now-unranked Texas Longhorns head to Kansas on Saturday with all kinds of motivation, avenging last year's upset loss to the Jayhawks.

The Horns are trying to stay alive in the Big 12 race, and perhaps most importantly, they are trying to get the bitter taste of Saturday's loss to TCU out of their mouth.

For Coach Sarkisian, the remedy to fix UT's offensive struggles is pretty simple.

"Call better plays and play better offensive football, you know, that's the biggest thing," said Sark.

It's easy to say, but the offense actually doing it is a different story. Against TCU, they only scored three points in 60 minutes.

"It was just a tough day on Saturday, as an offense, we didn't move the ball well," said Bijan Robinson, junior running back.

Over their last three games where they've only scored three second half points in each of them, quarterback Quinn Ewers has completed just 45 percent of his passes with four interceptions.

"The past couple of games, I've just gotten too lazy with my feet, it's just plain and simple, I just need to get better at that," said Ewers. "All I can really focus on is trying to keep winning."

So Texas wasn't able to beat a top five team here in Austin for the first time in over 20 years, but this Saturday up in Lawrence, they get a chance to get a little payback against Kansas, who upset them here last season.

A win for the Horns means also keeps their Big 12 title hopes alive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers looks for an open man during Big 12 football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns on November 12, 2022 at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The reality is we're a different team, they're a different team, a little more at stake in this scenario," said Sark.

"I do think we're a good football team, we've lost to a couple of good teams, we've stubbed our own toes sometimes and that's a level of consistency that we have to keep working towards. All we can do is get back to work and try to make sure we find a level of consistency for everybody involved to play at a really high level," Sark added.

The Longhorns still have an outside shot at a spot in the Big 12 title game. They will need to win their last two games, starting Saturday in Lawrence, and have both Kansas State and Oklahoma State lose one.

Texas heads to Lawrence Saturday, Nov. 19 to play Kansas at 2:30 p.m.