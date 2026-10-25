Baylor fires football coach Dave Aranda, names defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman interim head coach

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The Brief Baylor fired head football coach Dave Aranda on Sunday following a 25-24 loss to Kansas, ending his tenure with an even 40-40 record across seven seasons. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman steps into the interim head coaching role immediately as the 4-3 Bears prepare to travel to UCF on Friday. Baylor leadership has not announced a timeline or finalists for the head coaching search to permanently replace Aranda.



Baylor elevated defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to interim head coach Sunday following the dismissal of Dave Aranda, placing one of college football’s premier defensive strategists in charge of the program.

Dave Aranda dismissed at Baylor

Klanderman, who joined the Bears earlier this year to oversee the defense and direct the safeties, steps into the top leadership role as Baylor sits at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 action following a 25-24 defeat against Kansas.

WACO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 19: Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman of the Baylor Bears yells from the sideline during the second quarter during the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on September 19, 2026 at the McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Ph Expand

Aranda was relieved of his duties Sunday after accumulating a 40-40 record across seven seasons in Waco. Though he guided the Bears to a school-record 12 wins, a conference title, and a Sugar Bowl trophy in 2021, the program struggled to maintain momentum in subsequent campaigns.

What they're saying:

"Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this university," Baylor Vice President and Athletic Director Doug McNamee said in a statement. "While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program."

Joe Klanderman named interim coach

Klanderman arrived in Waco prior to the 2026 season following a highly successful seven-year tenure at Kansas State, including six seasons guiding the Wildcats' defense. During his time in Manhattan, Kansas State established itself as a national defensive power, securing a Big 12 championship in 2022 after executing a crucial goal-line stand in overtime against third-ranked TCU.

Under Klanderman's guidance, Kansas State maintained a top-30 national ranking in defensive efficiency for five straight seasons through 2025. His 2025 defense proved particularly opportunistic, finishing second in the country in fumble recoveries, fourth in takeaways, and 10th in defensive touchdowns. Linebacker Austin Romaine flourished under his tutelage, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors after recording 66 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games during the 2025 campaign.

Across his run leading the Wildcats' defense, Klanderman's groups yielded just 23.1 points per contest, trailing only Iowa State among Big 12 programs over a four-year span. His aggressive system produced eight NFL draft choices—including 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah—and generated 47 all-conference selections.

Before his stint at Kansas State, Klanderman spent five years as defensive backs coach at North Dakota State from 2014 to 2018, contributing to four FCS national championships. His secondary units recorded 100 interceptions during that five-year stretch, highlighted by a national-best 23 picks in 2018.

A native of Hammond, Wisconsin, Klanderman began his coaching path at his alma mater, Minnesota State, serving 12 years on the staff—including seven as defensive coordinator—after completing his playing career as a defensive lineman from 1997 to 2001.

Klanderman’s tenure as interim head coach begins immediately as the Bears prepare for a Friday night road clash against UCF.