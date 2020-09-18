Baylor football season opener against Houston postponed

Baylor University has announced that the school's season opening football game against Houston has been postponed and will not be played on September 19.

Officials say the decision came as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.

Both schools have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule and officials say they're monitoring dates for future scheduling opportunities.

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision," said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a news released posted on the university's website. "We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff.

Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda said they were "heartbroken" by the postponement and added, "While we've been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes."