Coleton Benson had a 50 plus point night during the regular season and once again came out strong for Bowie against Judson.

Benson showed the skills that will be on display when he plays college ball for Army at West Point.

Jason Gaines and Drew Dunsmore also contributed as Benson finished with 38 points in Bowie's 84-75 win.