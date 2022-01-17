Caleb Asberry shines in Texas State win over Louisiana-Lafayette

After being tied at halftime and then watching the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns open the second half with a big run, the Texas State Bobcats men's basketball team mounted a nice comeback sparked by Pflugerville product Caleb Asberry.

Junior guard Asberry finished the game with a game-high 22 points as Texas State came from behind to win the game 72-68.

"It was huge. Mainly because like everyone on the sideline, like trusted me to do it. So, I just want to thank my teammates for really trusting me, and my coaches for just giving me the opportunity to be me," Asberry said.

"I saw it in his eyes. He came out blazing. When he has that hot hand like that. Man, it's few guys that are better. And he put us on his back. And he carried us across the finish line today. So, Caleb Asberry is certainly the star of the day," said head coach T.J. Johnson.

