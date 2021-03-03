Cedar Park and Georgetown battle for trip to state

It was a battle of district foes in the Class 5A Regional Final in Liberty Hill with the winner going to state.

Top ranked Cedar Park took on fifth ranked Georgetown for the third time this season and like the previous two it was all Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park defense was absolutely stifling and held Georgetown to only 12 points for the whole game.

Cedar Park made history with their 44-12 win and booked their first ever trip to state.