Texas Longhorns look ahead to Big 12 football opener against Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead with a road trip to Texas Tech this weekend.

As the Horns roll into their Big 12 opener, everybody has a Lubbock memory.

"I was a freshman. I remember I was on the sideline, I was freezing that day. I was putting some of those tortillas on my legs to warm them up," said Keondre Coburn, senior DL.

"Definitely going to be a hostile environment for us. Everybody knows Tech doesn't like us, and that's ok because we don't like them either," said Roschon Johnson, senior running back.

Saturday's game in Lubbock will be UT's first road test of the season. They went 1-5 away from DKR Texas Memorial Stadium last year.

That said, the improved culture should help them on the road in front of those rowdy Red Raider fans.

"We've got to go in there physically, ready to just dominate. We can't go in there slow, can't go in there with no energy as a team, we have to go in there ready to fight," said Bijan Robinson, junior running back.

"Regardless of the circumstances, adversity is going to strike Saturday. I don't know when, I don't know how, what shape or form. The reality is of it, we have to keep leaning on one another and not get fragmented, and I think our guys understand that," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

As for Sark's QB plan heading into the Big 12 opener? That seems positive, too.

"They all practiced today, which is a positive. That to me is a really good sign. Last Monday, they didn't all practice, so everybody was in there doing their team drills and different things. I think the progress that Quinn (Ewers) is making is good, I think it's (Hudson Card)'s ability to bounce back after playing Saturday and the ankle feeling good enough to go today," Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns take on Texas Tech Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m.