Construction right on schedule for Austin FC stadium

Austin FC's new $260 million stadium is roughly 75% construction and officials say construction is right on schedule for the team's inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) season in the spring.

Team president Andy Loughnane spoke to FOX 7 Austin Sports Director Dennis de la Pena about the canopy structure and says that some of the distinctive design features of the stadium are shaped around the canopy.

"The canopy also provides shade and so one of the things we wanted to do, well we know Austinites love the outdoors and we need to provide comfort, so that people when they're here they can enjoy the outdoors, while also making sure that they're ultimately cool and so with that canopy structure, one of the things it does, it doesn't provide all the sunlight through all parts of the day," Loughnane says.

Loughnane also says the stadium features different seat types which create a "really cool visual" due to a pixelated seat pattern and varying shades of green from one seat to the next. The seats also have breathable mesh seating technology so that the seats won't be as hot if it's been in the sun all day.

A lot of thought and detail has gone into all aspects of the stadium, like the grass even, and Loughnane says when all the assets are in place it will be "stunning, gorgeous, dramatic."

"The pandemic certainly has been a difficult period for all of us, but one thing I have consistently heard is that Austin FC provides a light at the end of the tunnel and so there was never a doubt that we were going to continue remaining that beacon of light. So, for us this is all about being ready for all of Austin in 2021," Loughnane says.

