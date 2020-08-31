Austin FC sells out of season ticket memberships

Without even playing a single match, the hype surrounding Austin’s first major league sports team can be seen in the ticket sales.

Austin FC announced Monday they sold out of season ticket memberships. This equals to about 15,000 seats in the more than 20,000 seat stadium.

“This is a testament to our incredible fan base and the pent up demand for major league sports,” said Austin FC president Andy Loughnane. “This is a journey that started in 2019 and it represents a pretty important milestone for any major league property. To have done it with nearly 7 months out to go, it’s an enormous testament to those interested in Austin FC and major league sports in Austin."

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to snag a season ticket membership, there are still chances to see the matches in person. With their agreement to the city of Austin, about 5,000 tickets will be available each game outside of the season tickets. Those who originally put down a deposit for season tickets can get a full refund or stay in a waitlist.

“The benefits our waitlist is having access to our single match tickets, tickets to special events, access to merchandise discounts so a lot of benefits to being on the waitlist,” said Loughnane.

The wait to see Major League Soccer is just around the corner, with the first game expected to be this upcoming spring. FOX 7 Austin spoke to Loughnane about the club’s plans should the pandemic still be an issue during that time.

“We don’t have a crystal ball to see what will happen in 2021 but we have to plan for 100% crowds. All of our planning is focused on the scenario that we believe is quite realistic. We are planning for 100% crowds and that is. We have to be ready for 100% capacity,” said Loughnane.

The $260 million stadium is more than 60% complete. The official MLS schedule is released around the end of the year.

For more on Austin FC, click here.