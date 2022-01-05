Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons placed in COVID-19 protocols

article

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

It was announced that Parsons will miss practice Wednesday, and it's unclear if he will be available for the team's final game against Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Cowboys have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. The team has not announced if they plan to play their starters in the season finale against the Eagles.

Parsons leads the Cowboys in sacks with 13. He is also chasing Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record of 14.5.