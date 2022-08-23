Emiliano Rigoni officially joins Austin FC

New Austin FC signee Emiliano Rigoni is officially in Austin to settle into his new Major League Soccer home.

The talented forward is the team's third designated player and will wear #77.

Austin FC announced in July that it had reached an agreement with Brazilian Série A club São Paulo FC for the transfer of Argentine attacker Rigoni.

29-year-old Rigoni's contract is guaranteed through the 2024 MLS season with options in 2025 and 2026.

"Austin FC is an ambitious Club and I’m excited to help the organization reach its goals this season and beyond," said Rigoni in the July news release. "I want to thank Claudio and Josh for this opportunity, and will give everything I have for this Club and this fanbase."

Rigoni began his professional career with Club Atlético Belgrano in Argentina in 2013, and also played for Club Atlético Independiente in his home country, with whom he won the 2016/17 Copa Sudamericana. He signed with Zenit Saint Petersburg of the Russian Premier League in 2017 and helped the club win three Russian championships, one Russian Cup, and one Russian Super Cup between 2019 and 2021.