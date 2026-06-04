2 fans banned from NBA arenas for life after incident during Game 1 of Finals: report

The Brief Two people have been banned from NBA arenas for life after an incident that happened during Game 1 of the Finals, according to NBA writer Tim Reynolds. One of the fans ran onto the court and tried to take a selfie with a player. The second had a role in the incident, Reynolds reports. The San Antonio Spurs opened the best-of-seven series with a loss to the New York Knicks in San Antonio on Wednesday night.



Two people have been banned from NBA arenas for life after an incident that happened during Game 1 of the Finals on Tuesday night, according to a report.

What we know:

NBA writer Tim Reynolds posted on X that one of the fans ran onto the court, while the other had a "role in the incident."

Video shows the fan, who was wearing an unzipped black hoodie, run onto the court and trying to take a selfie with San Antonio Spurs center and forward Victor Embanyama mid-play. Security quickly tackled him and removed him from the court.

According to Reynolds, the fan who made it onto the court has been arrested.

A fan runs onto the court and takes a photo with Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Cortes / Getty Images)

What's next:

The Spurs opened the best-of-seven NBA Finals at home with a 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks.

Game 2 of the series tips-off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in San Antonio.