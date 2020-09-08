First day of football practice for area high school teams

Area high schools, including Liberty Hill, have kicked off their first day of football practice after COVID-19 delayed 5A and 6A season openers to late September.

For the first time ever, longtime small school power Liberty Hill is moving up to Class 5A and head coach Jeff Walker is not shying away from the challenge.

In fact, Liberty Hill has 33 returning seniors and Walker and his Panthers are taking two 6A teams early on.

"We're excited about it. We've been preparing for it. We really don't talk about what "A" we play or anything like that. We play whoever gets off the bus. Our kids are focused and I think we've got a good group this year," Walker says.

