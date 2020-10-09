Former NFL lineman Tony Hills helps bridge Buda police to community

Former Texas Longhorn and NFL lineman Tony Hills teamed up with local law enforcement at Buda's new Johnson High School recently.

The BamFam Foundation's First Down RideAlong Program visits different schools and tries to bridge the gap between police departments and the community.

Hills says it's an extremely important, and timely, initiative.

"As we look at the climate of our country right now, there's a lot of people that are hurting," Hills says. "But I think that if we continue to have conversations and continue to understand one another we can start to move toward that theme of having mutual respect for one another."

