Former NFL players talk about adjusting to life after football

This week on The Sports Office, a pair of NFL veterans dropped by.

FOX 7 Austin's Dennis De La Pena was joined by former Longhorns back Malcolm Brown, former Jaguars safety Peyton Thompson, and COO of the Pro Athlete Community Travis Key.

Travis Key (Far-Right); Malcolm Brown (Middle-Right); & Peyton Thompson (Middle-Left)

Brown and Thompson discussed some of the adjustments they and other athletes faced following retirement.

Key gave us insight on how PAC helps athletes like Brown and Thompson find purpose and new challenges to tackle.

