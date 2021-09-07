Former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis pleads guilty to health care fraud

Former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis has pleaded guilty in connection with his role in a health care fraud scheme.

According to the plea agreement Portis signed, he sought reimbursement for items he obtained through the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan that were not medically necessary.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Washington Football player Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers among players charged with defrauding NFL health program

The University of Miami product faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

READ MORE: Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins allegedly assaulted by wife who now faces charges

Portis co-conspirators in the scheme included former NFL player Robert McCune.

The scheme involved submissions of fake claims that involved expensive medical equipment ranging between $40,000 and $50,000 for each claim, officials said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The medical equipment included "hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryotherapy machines, ultrasound machines designed for use by a doctor’s office to conduct women’s health examinations and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horse."