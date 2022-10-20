FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Lake Travis vs Dripping Springs

Lake Travis hosts Dripping Springs in what is likely a battle for second place in District 26-6A, with both having already lost their respective district match-up with Westlake.

The Cavaliers come into this one with a 4-1 district record after their 45-21 win over Anderson. While pre-season projected starting quarterback and Michigan State signee Bo Edmunson is back from injury, he's played sparingly as LT continues to lean on Kadyn Leon to take the vast majority of snaps from center.

Dripping Springs, also at 4-1 in district play, comes into this game after a 29-10 loss to Westlake. For the first time this season, to little surprise, the Tigers' offense and Baylor-bound QB Austin Novosad was held in check for most of the night by the vaunted Chaps defense.

Dripping Springs continues to impress in their first year as a Class 6A program, but after Friday's loss to Westlake, they'll look to split the two games that will serve as the biggest measuring stick as to how quickly the long-time successful program will be a force to be reckoned with at the 6A level.

Who will go 5-1, Dripping Springs or Lake Travis? Vote now on who you think will win this week!

