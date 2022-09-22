FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Lake Travis vs Westlake

Perhaps our area's two most successful high school football programs over the last 15 years square off this week, as rivals Lake Travis and Westlake renew their rivalry at Westlake's Ebbie Neptune Field.

Westlake comes into this game, to no one's surprise, undefeated at 3-0 and riding a 43-game win streak that dates back to 2019 when the Chaps' last loss came to Lake Travis. After starting 0-2, LT has won their last two games. The Cavaliers are still without injured starting QB and Michigan State commit Bo Edmundson.

Westlake could be the best program in all of Texas over the last few years as three-time defending state champions, and while the Chaparrals might be getting all the headlines, Lake Travis has also maintained their own success. Since the program's sixth state title in 2016, the Cavs have had one state final appearance and three trips to the state semi-finals.

After a lengthy domination in this rivalry by Lake Travis, Westlake has won three of the last four meetings.

Will Westlake come out on top again, or will Lake Travis get another win on the board? Vote now on who you think will win this week!