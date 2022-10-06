FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Manor vs Round Rock

For the second straight week, the Manor Mustangs find themselves in our area's biggest game of the week, as the undefeated Round Rock Dragons host the Mustangs on Friday.

New to Class 6A, Manor got their first heavy dose of life among the biggest and best area high school football programs last week. It did not go well, as the Mustangs fell to Vandegrift, 34-6.

It will get no easier for Manor this week, as the Round Rock team they will be playing is off to a 5-0 start to a season for the first time in well over a decade.

Stemming back to last season, the Dragons have won 11 of their last 12 games. Round Rock has cruised to victory in each of their first two district games, beating Stony Point, 32-16, last week after blowing out Westwood, 52-7, the week before.

Will Round Rock stay undefeated or will Manor put a win on the board in 6A? Vote now on who you think will win this week!